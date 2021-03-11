Use water judiciously, appeals Jammu Mayor

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 2

Amid power and water shortage, Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta today appealed to people to use water judiciously. At a press conference, he said he had been touring water filtration plants in Sheetli, Dhountly and as well as the pumping stations of the Jal Shakti Department on a routine basis to take stock of the situation.

Gupta said efforts were being made to make these plants and water pumping stations more effective by providing dedicated electricity feeders so that in case of power outage, the water supply does not get interrupted. “Besides this, solar panels will also be installed at the Sheetli filtration plant on a priority basis,” he said.

According to the mayor, Jal Shakti officials have been directed to supply water through tankers in the areas facing acute shortage besides keeping an eye on illegal water connections.

He hoped that the situation would improve soon.