Using drones to nab terrorists, criminals: Police

Srinagar, September 23
The police on Friday said it had been using drones fitted with high resolution cameras for aerial surveillance to keep an eye on criminals and terrorists in Kashmir. “Aerial surveillance is going on in suspected localities of Srinagar looking for anti-socials, criminals, terrorists, OGWs etc., using modern drones with high resolution cameras. These may not be visible from ground but be assured that life, property of citizens is being safeguarded,” the Srinagar police tweeted.
The police also posted a drone video shot in a densely populated area of the city, highlighting the capabilities of the drone to maneuver in the air without being noticed.
Drone videos have surfaced on the social media in the past, which have revealed the extent of support provided by the gadgetry in neutralising the ultras while reducing the security men’s casualties.
