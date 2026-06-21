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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / UT admn accused of undermining Ladakh’s rights

UT admn accused of undermining Ladakh’s rights

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Saturday expressed concern over the delay in issuing the minutes of last month’s subcommittee meeting between Ladakh representatives and Home Ministry officials, which had marked a significant breakthrough regarding the demands of Ladakh groups.

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The leaders also accused the Union Territory administration of taking decisions “not in the interest of Ladakhis.”

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Addressing a press conference in Leh, LAB and KDA leaders said they had convened a meeting on Friday to review last month’s dialogue with the Home Ministry. LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook stated: “It is a matter of great concern for us that the decisions taken are not reflected in the minutes of the meeting. We hope the government will rectify this.”

Lakrook insisted that the government must remain firm on the decisions agreed upon, warning that the omission “shows their intention, and their intention is not good.” He further alleged that the UT administration was making decisions detrimental to Ladakh’s interests. “They are taking decisions one after another, selling Ladakh. We know what is happening behind closed doors. The government should not think we are unaware,” he said.

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KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai cautioned that Ladakhis’ patience had limits. “When you cross that limit, this agitation can take any form,” he warned. He accused the administration of undermining Ladakhis’ unity, democratic rights, and institutions, saying: “They are trying to end it one by one. It is not that we do not know or are not seeing it.”

Karbalai urged the Lieutenant Governor to stop interfering in key sectors. “Whether it is power, land, transport, or tourism—remove your hands from all those things,” he said.

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