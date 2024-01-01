J&K’s industrial sector receives boost with NCSS

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 31

Jammu and Kashmir’s industrial sector is witnessing a transformation, fuelled by the success of New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS). These initiatives, being implemented by the Government of India and the Union Territory administration, are providing impetus to investment, job creation and overall economic growth in the region, a government spokesperson said.

More incentives New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) was launched in February 2021 with a substantial outlay of Rs 28,400 crore

NCSS offers a comprehensive package of incentives to attract businesses to J&K, including capital investment subsidy, interest subvention, and GST-linked benefits

In 2023-24, secretary level committee (SLC) approved the registration of 304 units, with 218 from Jammu division and 86 from Kashmir division

In 2023-24, Rs 62.5 crore were approved through capital investment incentive, Rs 19 crore through working capital interest subvention and Rs 1.44 crore through capital interest subvention

Launched in February 2021 with a substantial outlay of Rs 28,400 crore, the New Central Sector Scheme offers a comprehensive package of incentives to attract businesses to Jammu and Kashmir. “These incentives included capital investment subsidy, interest subvention, and GST-linked benefits, making the UT a lucrative destination for entrepreneurs,” the official said.

The scheme has gained impressive momentum in just two years, with a total of 672 units registered under NCSS, a testament to its impact, he informed.

In 2023-24, a total of seven secretary level committee (SLC) meetings were held, under the chairmanship of Vikramjeet Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department and facilitated by Arun Kumar Manhas, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, and Khalid Majeed, Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, as its member secretary for their respective directorates.

“These meetings approved the registration of 304 units, with 218 from Jammu division and 86 from Kashmir division. These units represent a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturing and services, indicating the scheme’s broad reach and impact,” the official said.

Furthermore, New Central Sector Scheme has already started disbursing substantial incentives. In 2023-24, Rs 62.5 crore were approved through capital investment incentive (CII), Rs 19 crore through working capital interest subvention (WCIS), and Rs 1.44 crore through capital interest subvention (CIS).

These approvals and subsequent disbursement are directly empowering businesses, enabling them to expand their operations and create new employment opportunities.

“With 6 more secretary level committee meetings planned in the remaining quarter of FY 2023-24, J&K is well on track to surpass the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) target of Rs 150 crore in incentive disbursal. This achievement will be a significant milestone in the UT’s industrial journey,” the official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir