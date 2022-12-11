Vaishno Devi footfall highest in 9 yrs: Official

PTI

Jammu, December 10

Nearly 87 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district so far this year, the highest in the past nine years, an official of the shrine board said on Saturday. The inflow of the pilgrims is expected to pick up further in the coming days as the year draws to close, the official said, hoping that the figure may surpass 90 lakh by the end of December.

“Till December 6 this year, 86.40 lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine,” a shrine board official said. He said about 13,000 pilgrims on an average were visiting the shrine daily, but the number was likely to go up in the coming weeks ahead of the new year celebrations.

The official said the highest number of more than 11.29 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in June, while the lowest number of 3.61 lakh pilgrims offered their prayers at the temple in February.

Despite a stampede at the shrine on January 1 that left 12 pilgrims dead and 16 others injured, that month saw over 4.38 lakh pilgrims.