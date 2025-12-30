Vaishno Devi records steep decline in visitors this year

With nearly 68.87 lakh pilgrims visiting the revered Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills this year, the pilgrimage has recorded a sharp decline from nearly 95 lakh visitors in 2024, largely due to inclement weather and the Pahalgam terror attack.

The data on pilgrim footfall was updated on December 28. It is expected that over 50,000 pilgrims may visit the shrine by December 31, as a large number of devotees traditionally undertake the pilgrimage around the New Year.

The year began with 5.69 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine in January, with the number rising to 9.40 lakh in March. The upward trend continued into April until the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

At least 9.81 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in April, but the number fell sharply to 4.13 lakh in May. Twenty-six people were shot dead in cold blood by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, an incident that severely impacted the region’s security environment.

Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces in May following the attack, led to indiscriminate shelling and drone attacks by Pakistan along the Indian side. Heightened security measures, coupled with fear among pilgrims and travellers from other states, are believed to have contributed to the dip in May.

In June, pilgrim numbers rose again to 9.26 lakh after the government restored a sense of security. In July, 6.77 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine.

However, heavy rainfall in August led to a decline, with 5.33 lakh pilgrims undertaking the yatra. The numbers further nosedived to 1.85 lakh in September following a major tragedy on August 26, when 35 pilgrims were killed in a landslide on the route to the shrine. The pilgrimage was suspended for several days.

In October, pilgrim footfall stood at 3.84 lakh, rising marginally to 4.23 lakh in November.

In 2020, only 17 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine due to the Covid-19 pandemic, during which the pilgrimage remained suspended for five months.