DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Vaishno Devi records steep decline in visitors this year

Vaishno Devi records steep decline in visitors this year

Pahalgam terror attack, bad weather & landslide cited as key factors

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 03:48 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

With nearly 68.87 lakh pilgrims visiting the revered Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills this year, the pilgrimage has recorded a sharp decline from nearly 95 lakh visitors in 2024, largely due to inclement weather and the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

The data on pilgrim footfall was updated on December 28. It is expected that over 50,000 pilgrims may visit the shrine by December 31, as a large number of devotees traditionally undertake the pilgrimage around the New Year.

Advertisement

The year began with 5.69 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine in January, with the number rising to 9.40 lakh in March. The upward trend continued into April until the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Advertisement

At least 9.81 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in April, but the number fell sharply to 4.13 lakh in May. Twenty-six people were shot dead in cold blood by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, an incident that severely impacted the region’s security environment.

Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces in May following the attack, led to indiscriminate shelling and drone attacks by Pakistan along the Indian side. Heightened security measures, coupled with fear among pilgrims and travellers from other states, are believed to have contributed to the dip in May.

Advertisement

In June, pilgrim numbers rose again to 9.26 lakh after the government restored a sense of security. In July, 6.77 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine.

However, heavy rainfall in August led to a decline, with 5.33 lakh pilgrims undertaking the yatra. The numbers further nosedived to 1.85 lakh in September following a major tragedy on August 26, when 35 pilgrims were killed in a landslide on the route to the shrine. The pilgrimage was suspended for several days.

In October, pilgrim footfall stood at 3.84 lakh, rising marginally to 4.23 lakh in November.

In 2020, only 17 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine due to the Covid-19 pandemic, during which the pilgrimage remained suspended for five months.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts