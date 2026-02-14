Vaishno Devi Shrine Board holds consultations for rehabilitation of service providers

In pursuance of the decisions taken during the 76th meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and in compliance with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Shrine Board convened a detailed consultative meeting with representatives of service providers including ponywallas, pithus and palkiwallas associated with the Yatra.

Advertisement

The meeting was chaired by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, and was attended by senior officers of the Board along with a delegation led by Bhupinder Singh and representatives of various stakeholder groups.

Advertisement

The deliberations centered on developing a structured and sustainable rehabilitation framework designed to safeguard the livelihoods of traditional service providers, while simultaneously ensuring environmentally responsible and pilgrim-friendly management of the Yatra.

Advertisement

During the discussions, it was emphasised that the Shrine Board is committed to balance environmental sustainability with the socio-economic security of families dependent on Yatra-related services. It was also reiterated that the proposed rehabilitation plan is intended to create alternative and sustainable livelihood opportunities in line with the directions of the NGT.

Representatives of the service providers expressed concerns regarding the existing registration mechanism and the associated fee structure. They requested that the matter be taken up with the concerned administration for appropriate review and resolution of issues related to the registration process.

Advertisement

The stakeholders further proposed the development of an alternate parking facility to ease congestion at the Banganga area, which witnesses heavy traffic during peak Yatra periods. The delegation also sought appropriate compensation as part of the rehabilitation package, emphasising that the transition should be implemented in a phased manner to minimise disruptions and allow sufficient time for affected families to adapt to alternative income opportunities.

The Shrine Board assured the participants that all concerns and suggestions would be duly examined in consultation with the concerned quarters while finalising the comprehensive rehabilitation framework.