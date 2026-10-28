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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Vaishno Devi shrine board holds plantation drive to enhance green cover

Vaishno Devi shrine board holds plantation drive to enhance green cover

Over 100 fruit-bearing saplings, including lemon, mango, mosambi, kinnow, apple, guava, jackfruit, litchi, chikoo and amla, planted

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board officials undertake a plantation drive along an extensive stretch in the Kakryal area in Katra on Tuesday.
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Continuing its initiatives aimed at promoting environmental conservation and enhancing green cover, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) today organised a plantation drive along an extensive stretch in Kakryal.

During the drive, over 100 fruit-bearing saplings, including lemon, mango, mosambi, kinnow, apple, guava, jackfruit, litchi, chikoo and amla, were planted at identified locations. The initiative also involved extensive de-weeding and cleaning of the surrounding premises to improve the overall cleanliness, upkeep and aesthetic appeal of the area.

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The plantation drive was formally launched by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB in the presence of Alok Kumar Maurya, Additional Chief Executive Officer; Pawan Kumar Goswami, Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Dr Yashpal Sharma, Facility Director, Narayana Hospital and others.

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The Shrine Board has envisaged the plantation of 1,87,000 quality forestry seedlings in the shrine area. Of these, 1,25,000 seedlings have already been planted, while the remaining 62,000 are scheduled to be planted during the forthcoming winter season.

“The shrine board has undertaken several eco-friendly initiatives encompassing waste and water management, solar power generation and the use of drone technology for seed dispersal to preserve the natural grandeur of the shrine area. To promote environmental awareness and encourage greater public participation in enhancing green cover, the Board has also raised quality saplings at its hi-tech nursery located at Kunia village for distribution among the general public. The plantation drive is expected to further enrich the green cover along the periphery of Narayana Hospital while enhancing the overall greenery and aesthetic appeal of the area,” an official spokesperson said.

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