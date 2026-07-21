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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Vaishno Devi shrine board provides free langar to stranded pilgrims

Vaishno Devi shrine board provides free langar to stranded pilgrims

Shrine Board is also continuously disseminating weather updates and travel advisories

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Vaishno Devi pilgrims partake of langar at the Niharika Complex near the bus stand in Katra.
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Following the temporary suspension oShrine Board is also continuously disseminating weather updates and travel advisories f the Vaishno Devi yatra due to adverse weather conditions and the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has made elaborate arrangements to provide free community kitchen services for stranded pilgrims in Katra.

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Acting on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of the Shrine Board, the Board has mobilised its resources to extend all possible assistance to pilgrims affected by the suspension of the yatra.

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“Free langar facilities have been arranged at the Niharika Complex near the Bus Stand in Katra, where stranded pilgrims are being served meals free of cost and provided all necessary assistance by Shrine Board officials,” an official said.

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The Shrine Board is also continuously disseminating weather updates and travel advisories through multiple communication channels to keep pilgrims informed about prevailing conditions and the status of the pilgrimage.

Working in close coordination with the district administration and other agencies, the Shrine Board is monitoring the situation round the clock.

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The Board has appealed to pilgrims to remain calm and rely only on official advisories and updates issued by the Shrine Board.

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