Vaishno Devi shrine sees rush of pilgrims as Navratri begins

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

Prayers marked the onset of the nine-day ‘Chaitra Navratri’ festival at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on Saturday. The festival will conclude with Purna Ahuti on Mahanavami.

Arrangements were in place to control the flow of thousands of pilgrims to avoid any untoward incident as the chilling memories of the stampede on the New Year here, which claimed 12 lives, are still afresh .

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar and other officials are monitoring the situation. The temple and the areas surrounding it have been decorated. A spokesperson said elaborate arrangements had been made for a large number of pilgrims who were expected to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum during Navratri. Heavy police deployment has also been ensured at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims.