DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Vaishno Devi yatra suspension disappoints pilgrims; most back safety-first move 

Vaishno Devi yatra suspension disappoints pilgrims; most back safety-first move 

Devotees stranded in Katra support precautionary halt amid heavy rain forecast and landslide concerns, recalling last year’s deadly track tragedy

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:29 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People gather near the Banganga entry gate after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board suspends the pilgrimage due to adverse weather conditions, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Image credit/PTI.
Advertisement

Hundreds of pilgrims were left disappointed on Sunday after the Mata Vaishno Devi yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district was temporarily suspended due to adverse weather, though most backed the decision, saying pilgrims’ safety must take precedence.

Advertisement

Many devotees recalled the devastating landslide on the yatra track on August 26 last year that claimed 32 lives and injured 20 others, saying the tragedy underscored the need for caution during inclement weather.

Advertisement

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board suspended the yatra as a precautionary measure following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisory forecasting heavy rainfall and the possibility of landslides between July 19 and 23.

Advertisement

“In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the IMD, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims,” a shrine board spokesperson said.

“The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following forecasts indicating unfavourable weather conditions in the region,” he said.

Advertisement

Pilgrims from different parts of the country said they were dejected after learning that the pilgrimage had been halted.

Many had reached Katra after long journeys, hoping to have darshan of the holy cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills. Some had completed the trek and offered prayers at the bhawan but could not proceed, and were unable to proceed to the Bhairon Temple after authorities closed the route due to deteriorating weather.

Several pilgrims said continuous rainfall, poor visibility and power outages had made conditions extremely challenging while they were returning to Katra on Saturday night. They said authorities regulated the movement of pilgrims by halting them at safer locations along the route.

“We have come from far away and were eagerly waiting for Mata’s darshan. Naturally, we are disappointed, but the decision is absolutely right. If the weather is unsafe, the authorities must prioritise the safety of pilgrims,” Kamal Kishore, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, said.

He said his group would wait for the weather to improve and complete the pilgrimage once the yatra resumes.

“We have faith that Mata Ji will call us again. Safety comes first, and we support the administration’s decision,” another group member, Sunil Kumar, said.

The Shrine Board has advised devotees to avoid undertaking the pilgrimage until further notice and to rely only on official communication channels for updates on the resumption of the yatra.

Authorities continue to monitor the weather situation closely, and the pilgrimage will resume once conditions are considered safe for devotees, an official said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts