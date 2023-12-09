Valley continues to experience sub-zero nights

PTI

Srinagar, December 8

The minimum temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir on Friday as the Valley continued to experience sub-zero nights, the weather department said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, slightly up from minus 2.6 degrees Celsius noted the previous night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, saw the minimum temperature settling at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

