Valley leaders flag rising hostility against Kashmiris after Delhi blast

A week after a car bomb blast in Delhi that killed 15 people and injured many others, concerns are growing in Kashmir amid several reports that people from the Valley are being harassed and profiled in different states across the country.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Kashmiri vendors were allegedly being harassed in Himachal Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, Peoples Democratic Party leader and MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz said, “It’s becoming a disturbing new norm that Kashmiris earning their livelihood outside J&K are harassed and profiled.”

“This latest video from Himachal is yet another painful reminder. Why must every Kashmiri be viewed through the prism of terrorism?” Fayaz wrote on X, while tagging the Himachal Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister.

A statement said the MLA spoke to the Himachal Pradesh Governor regarding the incident involving the harassment of Kashmiri vendors. “The Hon’ble Governor has assured that necessary action will be taken,” he said.

Reacting to the Himachal Pradesh incident, National Conference state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “This is a new low in racial profiling, targeting and thereby endangering the lives of Kashmiri Muslims who are trying to earn a livelihood in Himachal Pradesh.”

“Now even those who provide accommodation to Kashmiris are being threatened through this video and otherwise,” he added.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah urged the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the respective chief ministers of all states and union territories to ensure that “Kashmiris living, studying, or earning their livelihood across the country are not viewed with suspicion or subjected to any form of harassment.”

"It is painful when the actions of a few misguided individuals lead to an atmosphere of doubt and hostility toward the entire Kashmiri community. The people of Jammu & Kashmir, especially our youth working and studying in different parts of the country, must feel safe, supported, and protected,” he said.

Peoples Conference Chief and MLA Sajad Lone said reports of harassment of Kashmiris across India were coming in.

“Stereotyping of a Kashmiri is, unfortunately, a favourite hobby across the country. And it is not a new trend. It is just that it has become more chronic in the last decade. I have a few humble submissions to my fellow countrymen,” he said.

Lone said lakhs of Kashmiris were living in other parts of the country for business, education or other work.

“The families of these people are most concerned that no adverse events should take place which will put the safety of their loved ones in danger,” he said.

He appealed to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to “please ensure that any citizen of India, including Kashmiris, are not harassed in their own country.”

The party of jailed MP Engineer Rashid has also expressed concerns. “There is a deeply worrying trend of Kashmiris being singled out and treated with suspicion across various parts of the country,” Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said.

Commenting on the prevailing situation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said on Wednesday that “even he worries about taking his official vehicle out when he is in Delhi.” “I don’t know who will stop me and ask where I am from and why I am here,” he said.

A J&K-based students’ group also claimed that after the Delhi blast, Uttarakhand Police had gone on high alert, placing 1,700 Kashmiri students under increased surveillance.