Valley man dies after being hit by train

Srinagar, November 4
A man lost his life after being struck by a moving train in the Bijbehara-Panzgam section of South Kashmir.
An official statement confirmed that the tragic accident took place in the Naina area during the afternoon hours. The man suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident and, sadly, succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.
The identity of the deceased is currently under investigation as authorities work to establish the victim’s details. The police are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.
