Valley reels under intense cold

Srinagar, December 29

As the Chilla-i-Kalan, a 40-day severe winter spell, tightens its grip on the region, dense fog descended upon various parts of Kashmir, causing a considerable drop in temperatures on Friday.

A man rows a boat amid dense fog at Dal Lake on Friday. PTI

The valley woke up to a challenging morning, with the intense cold affecting daily life as pedestrians, motorists, and even water boats moved at a snail’s pace due to reduced visibility. The fog reduced visibility to just a few meters, hampering travel and daily activities.

The Chilla-i-Kalan will end on January 30. During this period, the likelihood of snowfall is highest, affecting most areas, particularly the higher reaches. Following this, the Chilla-i-Kalan will be succeeded by the 20-day Chilla-i-Khurd and the 10-day Chilla-i-Bachha.

Srinagar’s minimum temperature settled at minus 3.3°C, consistent with the previous night. However, dense fog persisted for the third consecutive day, reducing visibility in the city and its adjoining areas to below 50 meters. The Transport Department issued an advisory for motorists, describing the foggy conditions as the worst in recent memory.

Despite fog not impacting operations at Srinagar International Airport, incoming flights from north Indian cities, including Delhi, experienced delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Pahalgam, a key base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4°C, while Gulmarg, the renowned ski resort in Baramulla, registered a low of minus 2.5°C.

Qazigund, Kokernag, and Kupwara also reported freezing temperatures at minus 4.2°C, minus 2.6°C, and minus 4°C, respectively. Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Budgam experienced the lowest temperatures of the season at minus 6.7°C, according to an independent weather forecaster, with these areas also witnessing very dense fog.

In the Ladakh region, Leh town experienced a bone-chilling temperature of minus 14.7°C, Kargil recorded minus 11.6°C, and Drass plummeted to minus 13.8°C as the minimum temperature. Meanwhile, Jammu city registered a relatively milder 8.6°C, Katra at 7.8°C, Batote at 4.4°C,

Bhaderwah shivered at 1°C and night’s temperature dipped to minus 0.8°C in Banihal.

The biting cold, combined with slippery roads and frozen water pipes, intensified the hardships faced by the local population.

Apart from visibility issues, the cold and dry weather have exacerbated common ailments like cough, cold, and respiratory problems, particularly among children and the elderly.

Doctors have issued advisories, urging people, especially children, the elderly, and patients, to take precautions such as wearing masks and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities during the chilly mornings and evenings.

