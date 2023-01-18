Kashmir Valley shivers as sub-zero temperatures persist

PTI

Srinagar, January 17

The minimum temperature settled below the freezing point in Kashmir as the weather stayed dry, even as the Meteorological Department has forecast rains and snow from the mid-week, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius on Monday night, down from minus 1.9 degrees Celsius the night before, they said. The minimum temperature was 0.6 degree below the normal.

Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a minimum of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius — 2.1 degrees below the normal.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Kupwara, a frontier district, settled at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius – 7.4 degrees below the normal, the officials said.

Pahalgam in Anantnag district, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, registered a low of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, down from minus 10.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum was 4.6 degrees below normal for this part of the season.

This was the lowest night temperature of the season so far at the tourist resort. The resort was also the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir. The minimum temperature at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district went half a degree up from the previous night's minus 12 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 11.5 degrees Celsius.