'Vandalism' in temple

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 6

Bhaderwah in Doda district remained tense throughout the day with people blocking all major roads in protest against “vandalism” at the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple.

People gathered in different areas of Doda as soon as photos of vandalism appeared on social media. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Shops in most of the areas remained closed. Heavy police deployment was ensured to prevent the situation going out of hands.

Virender Razdan, president of the Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Bhaderwah, also held a protest. An FIR has been filed. The police have formed a six-member special investigation team for probe.