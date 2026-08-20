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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Vande Bharat runs at 100 km/hour for first time on world’s highest Chenab Bridge in J-K

Vande Bharat runs at 100 km/hour for first time on world’s highest Chenab Bridge in J-K

The approval was granted by the Railway Ministry to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains to 100 kmph

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:27 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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An ANI video grab of the train on the bridge in J-K.
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The Vande Bharat train recently ran at nearly 100 km per hour speed for the first time on the world's highest Chenab Bridge.

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On the 111-km-long new broad gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal under Jammu Division of Northern Railway, the approval was granted by the Railway Ministry to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains to 100 kmph.

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Earlier, the permissible speed on this section was 85 kmph for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Sangaldan section and 75 kmph for the Sangaldan-Banihal section.

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ANI has shared a video of the breathtaking view.

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