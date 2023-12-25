Vande Bharat train to halt at Kathua, Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 24

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday announced that the new Vande Bharat train from Katra to Delhi starting from December 30 will have a stop at Udhampur and Kathua stations in Jammu division.

The Minister wrote on X, “Heartening news for Udhampur and Kathua. Ever since the first Vande Bharat train started operating from Katra and Delhi in 2019, there had been a consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur as well”.

The minister expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for responding to the consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur.

He further wrote, “The new Vande Bharat from Katra to Delhi starting 30th December will have a stop in Udhampur and Kathua also. This will not only come as a huge relief but also provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living”.

Hundreds of locals from Jammu and other areas travel in Vande Bharat which takes lesser time than many other trains to reach Delhi and other cities.

