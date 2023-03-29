Varsity created posts on its own: CAG

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) today presented an audit report in Parliament on J&K, pointing out multiple errors in fiscal management. Talking about the financial year 2020-21, the CAG said J&K raised Rs 12,953.37 crore via revenue receipts and this formed 24.68% of the total revenue. The balance 75.32% was received from the Centre as grants-in-aid.

The revenue receipts of J&K in 2021-22 increased by 13% as compared to the previous year but it still fell short of the Budget estimates by 39%.

Referring to the human resources management in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, the CAG stated that it repeatedly violated instructions for creation, up-gradation and conversion of posts. Availability of vacant posts facilitated re-designation of posts to accommodate irregular appointments, attachments and adjustment of staff appointed in excess of sanctioned strength, the CAG stated.

The CAG did an audit of 40 PSUs in J&K, including six inactive government companies with delay in accounts ranging between four years to 31 years.

“Only three government companies submitted their accounts for the financial year 2020-21 for audit by CAG on or before November 30, 2021,” the report said. CAG looked at promised power generation capacity of 1,725.53 MW and noted that only 10 projects with capacity of 79.75 MW had been commissioned with time overrun ranging between four months and over seven years. No action was taken for 225 sites after their identification.

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited purchased land valuing Rs 184.92 crore during 2016-21, out of which land valuing Rs 140.22 crore could not be utilised.

Audit of GST and Swachh Bharat Mission was also done.

