University of Jammu staff, students want Prof Chander Shekhar's suicide probed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 9

Teachers and students of the University of Jammu on Friday held a peaceful protest on the campus over the “silence of university authorities” over the alleged suicide of an Associate Professor of psychology. Prof Chander Shekhar was accused of sexual harassment by a few female students and scholars.

Prof Pankaj Srivastava, president of the Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA), said there was a need for a probe by an agency, like the Central Bureau of Investigation, to bring out the truth. The protesters said the university had not even filed even a formal police complaint regarding the suicide.

Some teachers alleged that when they went to the deceased’s room, his feet were touching the table on which he must have stood to hang self. “How is it possible that a man’s feet touch a surface and he dies,” questioned Manoj Bhat, vice president, Jammu University Teachers Association .

Students organisations too said they would continue protests till the case reaches a conclusion.

Meanwhile, SSP Chandan Kohli has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

Members of the SIT include Sachit Sharma, SDPO, City South; Pankaj Sharma, SHO, Gandhi Nagar; Sub-Inspector Rohit Gandhi and ASI Abbas Shah of Nehru Market police post.

