Village Defence Committee members in Reasi district get arms training

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 11

The Army on Wednesday provided training in handling weapons and their maintenance to Village Defence Committee (VDC) members in remote areas of Makhidhar and Batsiyala in Reasi district.

“In addition, a session on the prevailing security situation and modus operandi of anti-national elements was organised. Members were educated on desired response mechanism,” said Lt Col Devender Anand, Army spokesperson, based in Jammu. He said the initiative of the Army would strengthen its bond with locals and assist in maintaining peace in the region. “VDCs play a pivotal role in ensuring peace in the region,” he added.