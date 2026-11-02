DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / VDG member, wife die of gunshot injuries in Reasi

VDG member, wife die of gunshot injuries in Reasi

A police team has reached the spot and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine whether the firing was accidental or deliberate

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:46 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
It is suspected that Javed Ahmed (26), a VDG member, was cleaning his weapon when it discharged, causing bullet injuries to him and his wife, Shaheena Akhter (22), the officials said. Photo for representation
Advertisement

A Village Defence Group (VDG) member and his wife died of gunshot injuries under mysterious circumstances at their house in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday evening, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both were hit by bullets fired from the VDG member's weapon at their house at Bralkund Mora village of Baggodas in Mahore tehsil, they said.

Advertisement

It is suspected that Javed Ahmed (26), a VDG member, was cleaning his weapon when it discharged, causing bullet injuries to him and his wife, Shaheena Akhter (22), the officials said.

Advertisement

The two were rushed to the local Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, the officials said.

They said a police team has reached the spot and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine whether the firing was accidental or deliberate.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts