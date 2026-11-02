VDG member, wife die of gunshot injuries in Reasi

A Village Defence Group (VDG) member and his wife died of gunshot injuries under mysterious circumstances at their house in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday evening, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both were hit by bullets fired from the VDG member's weapon at their house at Bralkund Mora village of Baggodas in Mahore tehsil, they said.

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It is suspected that Javed Ahmed (26), a VDG member, was cleaning his weapon when it discharged, causing bullet injuries to him and his wife, Shaheena Akhter (22), the officials said.

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The two were rushed to the local Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, the officials said.

They said a police team has reached the spot and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine whether the firing was accidental or deliberate.