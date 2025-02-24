A woman was killed and 12 others were injured when a passenger vehicle rolled down a hilly road in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police officials said.

The vehicle was coming from remote Chabba village to Ramban when it met with the accident at Galli Upper Neera.

While the woman identified as Sankesha Devi (33) died on the spot, 12 others, including four women, were evacuated to sub-district hospital by the rescuers.

Condition of two of the injured was stated to be “critical”, the officials said.