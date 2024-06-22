Vehicles of drug peddlers attached

Jammu, June 21
The Rajouri police have attached three moveable properties valuing over Rs 51 lakh as the said assets were proven to be acquired through illegal means and proceeds of narcotics trade.
A team of Nowshera police has attached three vehicles that include one dumper truck, one Mahindra pickup Bolero (mini load carrier) and one motor cycle with value of Rs 51 lakh.
“The vehicles belong to notorious drug peddlers identified as Sukhvinder Singh, Naveen Kumar and Davinder Kumar all residents of Sehar Makri, Bhawani,” the statement read.
The properties have been attached under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The trio were arrested after a massive recovery of narcotics that was made by police with the help of locals near LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera and a cross LoC smuggling racket was busted.
The police said the mentioned movable properties, during course of investigation in case under section 8/21/23/25/29 NDPS Act, have been proved to be acquired from proceeds of narcotic and illegal means and thus the said property U/ 68F of NDPS Act has been attached.
