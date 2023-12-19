Vehicles seized for illegal mining to lose registration

Jammu, December 18
The Jammu district police have taken decisive action against illegal mining activities, resulting in the seizure of 1,378 vehicles engaged in these unlawful operations during the past some months. Now, the process for the cancellation of their registration has been initiated with the department concerned.
“The seized vehicles were found to be actively involved in illegal mining operations, disregarding environmental regulations and posing a significant threat to the local ecosystem,” Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar said.
“The exploitation of our natural resources through illegal mining will not be tolerated. Our actions aim to curb these illicit activities and deter individuals from engaging in practices that harm our environment and jeopardize public safety,” said the SSP.
He said the Jammu police are working diligently to investigate and curtail such illicit operations. Vehicle owners and operators implicated in illegal mining activities will face the cancellation of their vehicle registrations.
“Individuals with pertinent information regarding similar illegal activities are encouraged to come forward and assist law enforcement agencies in preserving our natural resources,” the SSP stressed.
