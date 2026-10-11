VHP demands expulsion of PDP leader for calling Burhan Wani ‘martyr’

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday demanded that the PDP leadership expel party leader Abdul Kabir Khan for calling slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani a “martyr”, saying he has a “terrorist mindset” and has glorified enemies of humanity responsible for shedding the blood of innocent people.

Khan was arrested on Friday following his remarks at a party function in Kishtwar district.

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Khan courted controversy by calling Wani a “martyr” and questioning certain BJP leaders’ visit to the slain militant’s house and the reported compensation provided to his family.

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Wani, once described as a poster boy of militancy in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Asked whether it was appropriate to describe Wani as a martyr, Khan told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the party function that the terminology used to describe a person was a separate matter.

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“It is our own saying. Whether we call someone a martyr, say they were killed, or use some other term is a separate matter. What is that? We have freedom. We live in a democratic country,” he said.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said calling Wani a “martyr” is “not only an insult to our brave soldiers but also to all of humanity”.

“The terrorist who brought shame to the Kashmir Valley and took the lives of numerous innocent people — this extremist beast can only be glorified as a martyr by a traitor to the nation,” Bansal said.

He said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and the party’s top leadership should clarify their stand and apologise to the country over the remark.

“On this matter, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and her top leadership should not only provide their clarification but also apologise to the entire country for this, and immediately expel from the party any leader with such a terrorist mindset who glorifies enemies of humanity responsible for shedding the blood of innocent people,” he said.