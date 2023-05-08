 Victims’ families refuse to identify slain ultra ‘behind’ Dhangri attack : The Tribune India

Victims’ families refuse to identify slain ultra ‘behind’ Dhangri attack

Targeted killings: Say catch those who gave info on Hindu homes

Security personnel during an operation in Baramulla. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 7

Hours after a terrorist was shot dead by security forces in Kandi area of Rajouri on Saturday morning, families of the victims killed in Dhangri attack have refused to identify the ultra.

Threat persists

Everyone believes that there was someone else who informed terrorists about the Hindu families living in the village. Even if we identify the dead ultra, it will not solve the purpose. Dheeraj Sharma, sarpanch

The terrorist shot dead by the Army is believed to be behind the targeted killings of Hindus in Dhangri village in which seven civilians were killed and 15 got injured.

On Saturday, when the police told the kin of victims that one of the suspected attackers had been killed in the forest area of Kesari hills in Kandi, the news provided little relief for the families. What they want from the police is to identify those who helped the terrorists and gave them specific information about Hindu homes in the village as there are some homes of Muslim community in the vicinity too.

The village sarpanch, Dheeraj Sharma, said no family of victims went to identify the slain terrorist. “Everyone believes that there was someone else who informed terrorists about the Hindu families living in the village. Even if we identify the dead ultra, it will not solve the purpose as those people who helped the attackers will still be out of the hands of law.”

Sharma said the police had even sent a vehicle to take victims’ families to identify the terrorist but “everyone is of the view that real culprits are still roaming freely”. In Dhangri village, while the attackers were on a killing spree, they were seen by two women.

One of the women (identity withheld) whose close relative was shot dead while she stood close to him told The Tribune, “We are not safe till the police identify those people who helped the terrorists in launching attack on us. There is no meaning of identifying a dead terrorist when we know that the danger is not over yet,” said the woman.

It has been learnt that the Dhangri attackers had stayed at the house of a woman in Bathuni village in Rajouri. She has reportedly identified the dead terrorist to be one of those who attacked Dhangri. However, the police or NIA are yet to confirm the same.

Meanwhile, search for the group of armed terrorists continued in thick vegetation area of Kandi.

On Friday, after the Army received specific information about presence of terrorists, an operation was launched that resulted in the killing of five soldiers.

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

