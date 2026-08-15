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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Video: Tourist paints body in tricolour, waves national flag on I-Day at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Video: Tourist paints body in tricolour, waves national flag on I-Day at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Arun Haryani visits Lal Chowk carrying miniature national symbols and displaying the Indian flag as he celebrates the national occasion in the heart of J&K's Srinagar

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ANI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:26 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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An Ahmedabad-based tourist turned heads at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk on Independence Day by painting his body in the colours of the Indian tricolour and proudly waving the national flag.

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Arun Haryani, a tourist from Ahmedabad, visited Lal Chowk carrying miniature national symbols and displaying the Indian flag as he celebrated the national occasion in the heart of Srinagar.

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Haryani, who has been visiting Kashmir since 2022, said he makes it a point to come to the Valley during important national occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day. His distinctive appearance, with his body painted in the colours of the tricolour, drew the attention of people at Lal Chowk, including children who gathered around him.

Chanting, "Gali gali mein nara hai, Hindustan humara hai," Haryani said his visits to Kashmir during national celebrations give him a strong sense of pride.

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"I've been coming here since 2022. It's a proud feeling. Little kids stand with me. It's a beautiful feeling. I've never seen such an atmosphere before," Haryani said.

He said his experience of visiting Srinagar has changed over the years and that he has seen the area becoming better since his first visit in 2022. "I've been coming here since 2022, and this place is becoming better. I wish peace and happiness for all. It's good to see Kashmir grow," he said.

For Haryani, the visits are not merely about sightseeing. He said celebrating national occasions in Kashmir allows him to express his patriotism while also witnessing the changes taking place in the Valley.

Lal Chowk, one of Srinagar's most prominent landmarks, has traditionally been an important public space and has often been associated with major political and national events in Jammu and Kashmir. On Independence Day, the area also witnesses patriotic displays and participation from residents and visitors.

Haryani's presence added a distinctive visual element to the celebrations, as he stood with the national flag and miniature national symbols while interacting with people around him.

The tourist also stressed his wishes for peace and happiness in Kashmir. He said he was happy to see the region progressing and hoped that the positive changes would continue.

His visit comes as Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir join the rest of the country in marking Independence Day, with patriotic programmes and celebrations being held across the Union Territory.

For Haryani, however, the occasion carries a personal significance. Having returned to Kashmir repeatedly since 2022, he said he has developed a strong emotional connection with the place and looks forward to witnessing its growth. As he stood at Lal Chowk waving the Tricolour, Haryani's message was centred on patriotism, peace and his hope for a happier and more prosperous Kashmir.

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