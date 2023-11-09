Vijay Kumar takes over as ADGP (Law and Order)

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 8

Vijay Kumar, a 1997-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, assumed the role of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) on Wednesday, following a nearly four-year tenure as Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range).

The position of ADGP (Law and Order) has been created for a two-year term through special provisions in the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre rules.

Senior IPS officer VK Birdhi was named the new Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) on Tuesday, succeeding Kumar, who had held the position since December 2019 after returning from central deputation.

Kumar’s tenure in Kashmir coincided with the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019.

As the head of the Kashmir Police, Kumar is widely recognised for significantly improving the overall security situation in the Valley. His leadership saw the end of separatist-sponsored street violence and strikes that had long plagued the region during the past three decades.

With extensive experience in anti-insurgency operations, Kumar has previously served in various key roles, including Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Ganderbal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Operations Group Pulwama, SP Awantipora, SP Kulgam, SP Kupwara, and Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir).

