Viksit Bharat Yatra reaches snowed in Kargil village

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 10

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), aimed to attain saturation of government schemes, was organized at Itchoo in Barsoo Block of Kargil amid snow and freezing cold. Itchoo is a remote hamlet comprising 33 households and around 231 residents.

“Officials from various departments made their way to Itchoo despite inaccessible road from Shargandi. To conduct the programme, the officials had to walk a 5 km trek through difficult terrain,” an official spokesperson said.

“The slippery, ice-blocked road didn’t impede their dedication to community engagement, emphasising the commitment to reaching remote areas despite adversities,” he said. Block Development Officer (BDO), sarpanch, PRI members, and officials from different departments, including heath, fisheries, handloom and animal husbandry were present.

During the event, the officials interacted and reached out to the citizens eligible under various welfare schemes, disseminating information and fostering awareness about the government-sponsored public-centric schemes. At the health camp, 15 patients attended the OPD, 12 underwent screening, 12 took laboratory tests and 15 individuals were screened for TB.

Health Department officials highlighted Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’s mission and educated the public on healthcare schemes. The camp saw significant community involvement, fostering awareness and participation.

