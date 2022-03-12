Village defence groups to act as first line of defence, training on

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 11

Amid efforts by extremist groups in Pakistan to revive terrorism in J&K, experts believe that the newly formed village defence groups (VDGs) will be an effective first line of defence, especially in rural areas. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had recently given a go-ahead to the VDGs, earlier known as village defence committees (VDCs) in J&K.

Will prove Helpful The VDGs will be extremely helpful for the Army and the police. Earlier, such groups were not cohesive ones. Capt Anil Gaur (retd), defence analyst Training in Phases The training will be held in a phased manner. Earlier, the VDC members were trained in co-ordination with the local administration. Devender Anand, army spokesperson

Army personnel stationed in far-flung areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar district have started training the village defence group members in weapons to strengthen them against terror operatives.

Romesh Chander, a VDC member from Nowshera in Rajouri, said weapons to the VDCs were issued decades ago. “We need new weapons now. The .303 rifles that were issued to my father in late 1970s are being used by me now as a VDC member,” he said.

Chander said, “We are the first line of defence even when infiltration is reported in villages along the LoC. The government must ensure that our weapons are in working condition and we are provided salary.”

Captain Anil Gaur (retd), defense analyst based in Jammu, said the government had put VDGs under the SSPs to ensure coordination. “As Pakistan is now working hard to revive terrorism in J&K, these VDGs will be extremely helpful for the Army and the police. Earlier, such groups were not cohesive ones but now they will be.”

Gaur said the village defence committees had many times complained about non-payment of salaries but the new scheme may streamline things for them.

The Army and the police are also geared up to provide training to the VDGs in the far-flung villages of the UT.

The Army spokesperson based in Jammu, Devender Anand, said the village defence committee members were trained in co-ordination with the local administration. He informed that the training for the VDGs would be held in a phased manner.