Village groups to play bigger role in fight against terror

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 29

As terror groups are leaving no stone unturned to disturb peace in Jammu, the Army and the police are now strategising to increase the role of village defence groups (VDGs) in ensuring security.

In March, the village defence committees (VDCs) were rechristened as VDGs by the Centre. Active in several Jammu villages, their rejuvenation in all 10 districts is also on the cards.

The Army has been holding regular meetings with members of these groups, especially in Rajouri and Poonch where Pakistan-backed terror organisations may try to revive militancy. Recently, a meeting was organised at Saryah, Rajouri.

“VDGs play a significant role in counter-terrorism operations, keeping a vigil over inimical elements and maintaining peace in the region,” says Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Army spokesperson in Jammu. “In Rajouri, discussions were held with local defence group members. Modalities of their training and employment were also discussed. They were also briefed on the modus operandi of terrorists,” he said.

Terror groups based in Kashmir have warned the government against holding Amarnath Yatra that is to begin on June 30. This holds importance as the police have so far not refuted claims of a terror organisation that a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that caught fire in Katra recently was actually an attack. “There are reports that terrorists may try to revive militancy in some parts of Jammu due to which the defence system is being strengthened. The VDCs or VDGs can play an important role in checking terrorism in rural and far-off areas of Jammu,” said a senior police official.