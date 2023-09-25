Village guard shoots self

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 24

In an incident that took place in Udhampur district, a 53-year-old Village Defence Guard (VDG) allegedly shot himself dead with his rifle.

Identified as Babu Ram, he was at his residence in Roun village of Dudu when he shot himself dead on Saturday, the police informed.

After getting information, a police party was rushed to the spot that shifted his body to a hospital for the postmortem examination, the officials said, adding the police had started inquest proceedings to ascertain the motive behind his taking such an extreme step.

#Jammu #Udhampur