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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Village heads of Ladakh get more than threefold hike in emoluments

Village heads of Ladakh get more than threefold hike in emoluments

Hiked by over 233% from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 after L-G’s nod

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Monthly emoluments of village heads, locally known as ‘gobas’, in the Union territory of Ladakh have been hiked more than three-fold from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000, after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena gave his approval.

The increase in emoluments by over 233 per cent is the first revision in the last 10 years, which will benefit 247 ‘gobas’ across Ladakh, officials said.

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The Lieutenant Governor said the decision would provide greater financial support to village heads, also known as ‘nambardars’ and strengthen participatory governance at the grassroots level, particularly in remote and difficult-to-access areas.

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The revised emoluments will come into force from the date of publication of the notification in the official gazette.

The officials said that the decision follows a long-standing demand of ‘nambardars’ to increase their emoluments. “During his visits to villages across Ladakh, Saxena had received representations from ‘gobas’ regarding the issue. On September 19, a delegation of ‘nambardars’ from different villages also met the L-G and sought an increase, citing their responsibilities and the inadequacy of the existing emoluments,” they said.

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Taking note of their concerns, Saxena directed the chief secretary to examine the matter and address the issue.

“Nambardars occupy an important position at the grassroots level and act as a link between the administration and villagers,” they said. Their role has assumed greater significance with the focus on last-mile delivery of public services and implementation of government initiatives, they added.

The officials said their regular engagement with villagers helps communicate local requirements to authorities while enabling people to access various government schemes and services.

The L-G also noted the proactive role played by ‘nambardars’ in highlighting local issues. “Several water-related issues addressed in villages through initiatives undertaken by him were based on inputs provided by the gobas”, they said.

“The role of nambardars is crucial because they remain closely connected with the people and serve as a vital link between the administration and our villages. The enhancement from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 per month recognises their responsibilities and long-standing demand,” Saxena said.

“I am confident this step will further strengthen their role in ensuring that development programmes, welfare schemes and government services reach every household in a timely and effective manner, while further strengthening participatory governance,” he said.

The revised emoluments have been fixed under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Act, 1972 and the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Rules, 1980, as applicable to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

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