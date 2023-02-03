Villagers threaten to hold protest if militants not held

Jammu, February 2
Residents of Dhangri village in Rajouri district that witnessed terror attacks on January 1 and 2, killing seven persons, have threatened to go on fast from February 5 if the perpetrators are not arrested or eliminated.
The police and the Army have not been able to make any headway despite involving their vast intelligence network. The two terrorists were also seen by locals in different areas of the district but even then security forces have failed to nab them. Running out of patience, the villagers say they are left with no option other than observing a fast from February 5.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already been handed over the case by the Centre.
On January 1, two terrorists entered the Hindu-dominated Dhangri village and killed four persons. They left an IED in a house that went off next day, killing two minors. An injured person succumbed a few days later.
Village Sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma said, “The militants, after killing so many people, are on the loose. The security agencies have not been able to trace them. We are still fearful as the terrorists are roaming freely and can strike again anytime.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...