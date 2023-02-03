Villagers threaten to hold protest if militants not held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 2

Residents of Dhangri village in Rajouri district that witnessed terror attacks on January 1 and 2, killing seven persons, have threatened to go on fast from February 5 if the perpetrators are not arrested or eliminated.

The police and the Army have not been able to make any headway despite involving their vast intelligence network. The two terrorists were also seen by locals in different areas of the district but even then security forces have failed to nab them. Running out of patience, the villagers say they are left with no option other than observing a fast from February 5.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already been handed over the case by the Centre.

On January 1, two terrorists entered the Hindu-dominated Dhangri village and killed four persons. They left an IED in a house that went off next day, killing two minors. An injured person succumbed a few days later.

Village Sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma said, “The militants, after killing so many people, are on the loose. The security agencies have not been able to trace them. We are still fearful as the terrorists are roaming freely and can strike again anytime.”