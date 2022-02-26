Villages along LAC demand power, pashmina wool centre

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 25

Residents of villages alongside the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have sought centres for pashmina wool, goat milk and yak cheese from the government. Dependent on solar power, they have also demanded electricity and stipend for nomads through the feedback process under the Vibrant Village Programme that figured in the Union Budget 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid emphasis on the vibrant village programme at a virtual event.

Locals from Chushul, one of the most strategic locations along LAC, have also urged the Prime Minister to provide basic amenities.

All 12 villages in Chushul constituency, which has remained in limelight due to tension between Indian and Chinese troops, are dependent only on solar energy that is not sufficient to provide electricity throughout the day, says Councillor Konchok Stanzin. “We have a lot of pashmina goats in our region for which we have demanded a separate centre for wool processing. Yak cheese and goat milk are the other products that are abundant in Chushul and can be marketed by government to benefit the local populace,” said Stanzin.

Stanzin was a part of the PM’s webinar. Stanzin and other councillors of border areas have already submitted their suggestions and feedback to the Leh Deputy Commissioner and the Ladakh MP.

Even nomads, who have been the eyes and ears of the Army and intelligence agencies, are facing financial crisis. Monthly stipend has been sought for them. “These nomads roam along the LAC, mostly in Chushul, keeping an eye on Chinese troops. They should be given some kind of stipend,” said Stanzin. Military training has also been sought for border villages to deal with any emergency situation.

During the recent Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that border villages with sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure often get left out of the development gains. “Such villages on the northern border will be covered under the new Vibrant Village Programme,” she had added.



