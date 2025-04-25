DT
Home / J K / Viral video: Pahalgam tourist alleges pony operator asked her religion; police arrest him

Viral video: Pahalgam tourist alleges pony operator asked her religion; police arrest him

Jungal was seen in a video shared on social media, where the woman said he asked her personal questions
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:16 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
The man identified as Aiyaz Ahmad Jungal S/O Gh Nabi Jungal is a resident of Gohipora Raizan in Ganderbal. ANI Video grab
The Ganderbal Police have arrested a man named Aiyaz Ahmad Jungal, from Gohipora Raizan, after a woman tourist claimed he asked her about her religion during the terrorist attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam, on Tuesday.

Aiyaz works as a pony service provider at Thajwas Glacier in Sonamarg. He was seen in a video shared on social media, where the woman said he asked personal questions.

Police acted quickly and took him into custody on Thursday. He is now being questioned, and the police are following the proper legal steps.

At the same time, security forces have increased their efforts to find the terrorists responsible for the attack.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

