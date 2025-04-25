Viral video: Pahalgam tourist alleges pony operator asked her religion; police arrest him

The Ganderbal Police have arrested a man named Aiyaz Ahmad Jungal, from Gohipora Raizan, after a woman tourist claimed he asked her about her religion during the terrorist attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam, on Tuesday.

Aiyaz works as a pony service provider at Thajwas Glacier in Sonamarg. He was seen in a video shared on social media, where the woman said he asked personal questions.

Police acted quickly and took him into custody on Thursday. He is now being questioned, and the police are following the proper legal steps.

At the same time, security forces have increased their efforts to find the terrorists responsible for the attack.

In view of prevailing scenario so as to liquidate the threat perceptions, Ganderbal Police alongwith Army, Para, CRPF and SSB started combing operations especially in those areas where ANEs can possibly take refuge or had connection with the OGWs and other supporters. pic.twitter.com/fOkMrXkLt9 — Ganderbal Police (@Gbl_Police) April 25, 2025