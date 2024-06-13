Vishva Hindu Parishad stages protest against bus attack

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

Expressing their anger over the June 9 terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal units on Wednesday urged the Central government to take decisive steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated. Holding protests across the country, they sought strict action against the terrorists.

“Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demand strict action against terrorists. Those who died and injured were going to Vaishno Devi for darshan,” a functionary of the VHP said.

He said the protesters handed over a memorandum to senior officials addressed to the President of India, demanding strict action against those responsible for the terror attack.

Terming the attack a cowardly act, the VHP leaders said the people of the nation are hurt and in deep anger. The leaders said Kashmir has endured Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for a long time. A ray of hope emerged after the scrapping Article 370, but it seems extremists are still active, they said.

"The incidents of identifying and killing Hindus have increased. Pakistan is clearly behind all this," they alleged, adding that the terrorists have challenged the sovereignty of the country.

