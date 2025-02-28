Visitors get peek into rural life at Srinagar festival

Traditional mud-grass houses, clay water pots, traditional markets and old Kashmiri attire — these are among the showcased items which are on display at Srinagar’s Kashmir Haat in the ongoing Srinagar Heritage Festival – ‘Soun Meeraas’ (our heritage).

The festival that commenced on Tuesday is being organised by Srinagar administration in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts. It will continue till February 28.

Authorities say the festival aims to highlight local tradition, culture, heritage and art through live exhibitions and demonstrations.

“Our idea is to showcase and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. We have done it through the creation of models and heritage village, handicrafts and poetry and other events,” Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat told The Tribune.

Bhat said the festival is also aimed at “acquainting the young generation with the rich cultural heritage and tradition of Srinagar”. “People have appreciated the festival and despite bad weather, the participation has remained good,” said Bhat.

At the Kashmir Haat, the main venue of the festival, the authorities have created a village to give visitors a complete feel of old times.

The festival is offering varied activities, live exhibitions of traditional markets and winter preparations, besides showcasing of traditional attire, painting contests, shikara events, folktales and cultural performances.

Many visitors say technology is replacing everything and it is crucial not to forget Kashmir’s rich culture.

Bashir Ahmad Dar from Budgam district said it is everyone’s duty not to forget our past at a time when in the present society, almost everything has been replaced by advancements in every field. “The young generation should come and visit this place to have a look at how old times used to be,” he said, urging the government to extend the days of the exhibition.

Many participants say it was important to preserve the essence of Kashmir’s heritage, cultural legacy and traditional practices for future generations. “This is good for exhibiting the culture of old times. Our society had a rich culture. We need to remind the people of our past so that we preserve it for future generations,” said a visitor. “We need such festivals in every district of Kashmir.”