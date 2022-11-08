Vital roads closed due to snowfall

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 7

The traffic on the major highways and roads in J&K and Ladakh remained disrupted due to heavy snowfall and rain across the UT on Monday. In Ramban and Kishtwar districts, the administration ordered closure of primary and middle schools as students were advised to stay indoors amid the harsh weather conditions.

The Mughal road that connects Rajouri and Poonch district with Kashmir region continued to remained shut due to snowfall on higher reaches, including Peer-ki-Gali. The Srinagar-Leh National Highway, which was cleared by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday, was against closed today due to fresh snowfall.

The vital Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 was also affected due to shooting stones at Mehar and Panthyal areas in Ramban district due to rain. The authorities let the traffic move on the highway as the alternate link—Mughal road—was also shut. Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “People have been advised to travel with caution. Intermittent shooting stones continue at Mehar. Traffic is being released on one to one basis. While the downpour continued, debris was cleared simultaneously.”

The India Meteorological Department’s Srinagar centre stated that the weather would remain cloudy in the UT till November 11 with possibility of rain and snowfall over higher reaches.

Shooting stones disrupt traffic

