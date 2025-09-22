Volunteers, radio tracking to aid pilgrims at Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta Hills has been beautifully adorned with floral decorations ahead of Shardiya avratri, creating a festive ambience for the thousands of devotees expected to arrive over the next nine days.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has deployed volunteers to guide pilgrims, manage the anticipated rush, and ensure smooth movement along the 13-km yatra route, officials said.

Additional facilities including drinking water points, medical aid stations, and crowd management measures have also been put in place to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience for visitors arriving from across the country.

The pilgrimage to the revered shrine resumed on September 17, after being suspended for 22 days due to a devastating landslide along the track caused by torrential rains on August 26, which resulted in the death of 34 people and injuries to 20 others.

“The shrine board is fully prepared to welcome devotees during the festival. All arrangements, including security, are in place. The entire track, along with the Bhawan, has been decorated as in previous years—with additional steps taken to enhance the experience for pilgrims,” said Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer of SMVDSB.

An estimated 3–4 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the Navratri festivities, which begin on Monday. Trained volunteers, deployed along the nearly 13-km trek from Katra to the shrine, will assist in managing the heavy influx of pilgrims. “They can be identified by their attire, which says ‘How can I help you’,” the CEO added.

Navratri, to be observed from September 22 to October 1, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and holds special significance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which sees one of its highest pilgrim footfalls during this period. Devotees undertake the uphill journey chanting hymns and offering prayers, seeking divine blessings for prosperity and well-being.

In a notable upgrade, the shrine board has introduced wireless communication sets to enhance the coordination and communication network along the yatra route. A multi-tier security grid involving the police, CRPF, paramilitary forces and quick-response teams will be in place throughout the festival.

Pilgrims have been advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways, and cooperate with the on-ground staff. The use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based tracking remains mandatory for transparency and traceability.

Due to the expected surge in footfall, elaborate security arrangements have been made. Pilgrims typically arrive in Jammu before proceeding to Reasi district, where the shrine is located, or travel directly to Katra via trains.