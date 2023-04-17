Votaries of Article 370 misused it: Minister

Jammu, April 16
Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said the Articles 370 and 35-A were misused by political leaders who wanted to maintain power in the erstwhile state of J&K.
“In the garb of Article 370 in J&K, those who were votaries of the Article were actually misusing it to sustain themselves in power. Otherwise, what was the political logic of holding back social reforms like the Dowry Prohibition Act-1961, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006, etc., if not to appease certain sections of society for vote bank?” he asked.
The minister was the chief guest at the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme in Delhi. He further said that the anomaly of Articles 370 and 35A persisted for more than 70 years.
“Had Sardar Patel been given a free hand, the history of the Indian subcontinent would have been different,” he added.
