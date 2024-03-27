‘Vote carefully’: Sonam Wangchuk on ending 21-day fast

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 26

Concluding his 21-day fast over the implementation of safeguards for environment and tribal culture ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, educationist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk asked the Ladakhi people to use the “ballot carefully”.

Show character We do not think of Modi and Shah as just politicians, we’d rather like to think of them as statesmen and for that they will have to show some character. — Sonam Wangchuk, Climate Activist Prakash Raj lends support Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday visited Wangchuk, extended his support to their protest and said when the governments did not keep promises, people had no option but to unite and raise voice in accordance with their constitutional rights.

Wangchuk had been demanding Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the UT to protect the fragile environment and tribal culture of the region, which many perceive was facing threat after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and formation of a separate UT of Ladakh.

Wangchuk said it was “not the end, but start of new things”. The agitation would continue till Ladakhis got their rights, he said. “Thousands of people from across the country are supporting us and also holding one-day fasts as this is not the protest of only Ladakh but of the entire country,” he said.

Fasting amid freezing conditions, Wangchuk in a video message referred to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Together with me in these conditions are 350 people sleeping outdoors. We are trying to remind and awaken the conscience of PM Modi and the Home Minister to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas and Ladakh and the tribal culture that thrive here,” he said.

He said: “We do not want to think of Modi and Shah as politicians. We would like to think of them as statesmen but for that they have to show some character and farsightedness.” He said while looking up for the difference between a politician and a statesman, he found “a politician thinks of the next election, but a statesman thinks of the next generation”.

Highlighting the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh, Wangchuk hoped the leaders would show some statesmanship and farsightedness when it came to fragile zones such as Ladakh.

“While India is the mother of democracy, we citizens have a special power. We can compel a government to change their ways or change the government that doesn’t work, so let us remember to use our ballot paper very carefully this time in the interest of the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, support poured in for Wangchuk from across the country. Besides Opposition parties, common people in different areas rallied behind the environmentalist.

The activist is scheduled to start a foot march on March 27 where he along with his supporters will proceed towards villages along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The march will be organised in order to highlight the alleged encroachment of the Chinese army on pastoral land on this side of the LAC.

