Vote without fear: Udhampur DC to electorate

ANI

Udhampur, March 22

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai on Friday appealed to voters in J&K to exercise their right to franchise without any fear.

Speaking on the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rai said, “The elections will be conducted in the first phase in the Udhampur constituency. We have assured all facilities at all of our polling stations.”

“I appeal to the people to exercise their right to vote... We would like to achieve more than 90 per cent of turnout in the constituency,” she said. According to the Lok Sabha poll schedule, the voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

#Lok Sabha #Udhampur