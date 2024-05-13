 Voters will end domination of PDP, NC in Kashmir: BJP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Voters will end domination of PDP, NC in Kashmir: BJP

Voters will end domination of PDP, NC in Kashmir: BJP

Voters will end domination of PDP, NC in Kashmir: BJP

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh



PTI

New Delhi, May 12

The BJP may not be contesting any of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but the party is confident that the elections in the Valley will end the domination of the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party in the region.

A day before Srinagar goes to the polls, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed on Monday that the Narendra Modi government’s development initiatives following the abrogation of Article 370 coupled with peace in the region have ensured that people are looking beyond family-run parties like the two regional outfits besides the Congress.

“These parties are responsible for all the turmoil Jammu and Kashmir went through right from the 90s when terrorism erupted and lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits had to flee their homes.

“People know that be it the PDP, NC or the Congress, their concerns are not the priority of these parties as they only want to perpetuate their family rule,” said Chugh, who is overseeing his party’s campaign in the region besides in Ladakh and Telangana.

The Congress had jailed NC founder Sheikh Abdullah for over two decades but his son and grandson, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, have joined hands with the same party, he said, adding that this underlines their “hunger for power and desperation”.

Asked why the BJP is not contesting any of the three seats in the Valley, he said the party has been able to strike a chord with people with the works of the Centre and has exposed the entrenched political parties.

Sources said the BJP believes that its best hopes lie in a good performance by former minister Altaf Bukhari-led JK Apni Party and Sajad Lone’s JK People’s Conference as the demographics of the Muslim-majority Valley are not very suited to the party.

After Srinagar, two other Kashmir seats, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri, are headed for the polls on May 20 and May 25, respectively.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is contenting from Anantnag- Rajouri, while NC’s Omar Abdullah is in the fray from Baramulla.

Chugh said, “We are sure that the NC, PDP and the Congress will not get people’s support. They have built their politics over dead bodies.” He also expressed confidence that the BJP will continue its winning streak in Ladakh, where it has fielded Tashi Gyalson in place of sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kashmir #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

2
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

6
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

7
India

Label claims on packaged food could be misleading: Indian Council of Medical Research

8
Delhi

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

9
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

10
India

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...

Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14

Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14

Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

Tejasvi Surya rallies for BJP’s Khandewal in Chandni Chowk

Vote for Kejri to save him from jail, says Mann

BJP had plans to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab: Party supremo

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

YPS clinches debate trophy

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

Former Patiala DC passes away

Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet