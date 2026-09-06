VPN use banned in J-K’s Doda for 2 months

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda ordered a complete ban on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) across the district for two months, citing concerns over cybersecurity, unlawful activities and maintaining public order.

In an order issued recently under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Doda District Magistrate Krishan Lal said certain individuals and groups were allegedly misusing VPNs to circumvent lawful cyber restrictions and access prohibited applications, websites and digital content.

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“Such activities have the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national purposes, including inciting unrest, disseminating inflammatory material and coordinating activities prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order,” he said.

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Lal further informed that the restriction was being imposed as an urgent preventive measure in view of the “serious threat to public, tranquillity and national security” posed by the misuse of VPN services.

The prohibition applies to individuals, institutions, cyber cafes, business entities and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating in Doda, except in cases where VPN use has been explicitly authorised by the government through official orders, the order, issued on September 5, read.

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The order warned that any person found violating the directions would be liable for legal action under relevant provisions of law.

The senior superintendent of police, Doda, has been directed to ensure its implementation.