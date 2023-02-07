Wage war against drugs, officials told

Jammu, February 6
J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday directed officials to "wage a war" against the drug menace and also ensure proper rehabilitation of drug abuse victims. Chairing a meeting here, Mehta also directed officials to engage all stakeholders to generate awareness and tackle the menace at all levels.
He stressed on increasing the rate of converting FIRs into convictions and involving all stakeholders in the war against drugs.
Mehta reviewed the measures taken by law enforcement agencies to combat the menace in the UT.
