Wagoora gram panchayat wins national honour for social justice

Wagoora gram panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir has won national recognition at the National Panchayat Awards 2025, held recently in the Capital. The awards received 201 nominations from 27 states and Union Territories, with 42 panchayats honoured for their role in rural transformation.

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Wagoora was recognised under the theme “Socially Just and Socially Secured Panchayat” for its comprehensive approach to social security and inclusion. The panchayat achieved 100 per cent saturation of pension schemes for eligible senior citizens and widows, alongside extensive coverage under disability welfare programmes and Ayushman Bharat health insurance.

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Education has been a priority, with the school dropout rate eliminated through continuous monitoring under Samagra Shiksha and regular quality checks of mid-day meals. All job card holders are covered under life and accident insurance schemes, while a dedicated Social Justice Standing Committee addresses grievances, resolves disputes, and ensures fair distribution under the Public Distribution System.

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The panchayat has also maintained zero reported crimes, including those against women, children, and persons with disabilities. Universal food security has been secured through full coverage of eligible households under Priority Households (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards. In addition, substantial wage employment has been generated under MGNREGA, with significant participation from women, benefiting hundreds of households.