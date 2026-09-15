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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Walnut cultivation emerges as growth driver in Rajouri Hills

Walnut cultivation emerges as growth driver in Rajouri Hills

Bumper walnut harvest in remote Kotranka-Budhal belt of Rajouri district is creating new economic opportunities for farmers

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ANI
Rajouri, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A worker engaged in walnut processing work in Kotranka-Budhal belt of Rajouri district.
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A bumper walnut harvest in the remote Kotranka-Budhal belt of Rajouri district is creating new economic opportunities for farmers and local workers, with the Horticulture Department stepping up efforts to promote walnut cultivation and introduce improved varieties.

Officials said the region has significant potential for walnut farming due to its favourable climate and terrain. The department has been conducting awareness campaigns and encouraging farmers to adopt improved walnut varieties, which have received a positive response from growers.

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Wali Mohammad, a field technician with the Horticulture Department, said walnut cultivation offers a viable source of income and self-employment for rural households. He noted that the department is actively promoting the crop through extension programmes and farmer outreach initiatives.

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Farmers say walnuts remain the dominant horticultural crop in the area and have gained further importance under the Centre’s One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, under which walnuts have been identified as Rajouri’s flagship product.

Local farmer Shamsher Ahmed said government subsidies and growing market demand have encouraged more people to invest in walnut cultivation. He, however, stressed the need for greater support to expand plantation coverage and increase production.

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Contractors involved in the walnut trade said the region produces high-quality hill walnuts, with a substantial quantity being supplied to markets in Jammu and other areas. They said even households with a few walnut trees are able to supplement their incomes through the crop.

Shakoor, a walnut contractor, said the harvest season generates significant employment for local residents, as contractors primarily hire workers from nearby villages for harvesting, processing and transportation activities.

Azhar Mahmood, a technician at the Budhal Nursery, said the nursery, established in 1978, produces a range of fruit plants, including apples, walnuts and peaches. He added that farmers are benefiting from government subsidy schemes that make quality planting material more affordable.

According to Mahmood, the nursery has expanded its production of high-density apple plants and grafted walnut varieties to meet growing demand from farmers seeking to diversify their orchards.

Mohammad Shabir, a walnut contractor from Phalni village, said he has been associated with the walnut trade for nearly three decades and works with hundreds of labourers during the harvesting season. He credited government support, including machinery subsidies, with helping improve the sector.

However, he said the region still requires better infrastructure, particularly cold-storage facilities and water-storage systems, to support growers and traders and reduce post-harvest losses.

With increasing awareness, government support and a strong market for the produce, walnut cultivation is emerging as an important driver of rural livelihoods in the hilly areas of Rajouri, providing income and employment opportunities to hundreds of families.

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